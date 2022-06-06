About Time We Had Another Winner

If anyone ever needed an example of how much the Charlton horses can improve for their debut run then have a look at the two races of Time Lock, who goes back to the track this afternoon for her third start in the 1.45pm at Haydock.

Always out the back at Sandown first time out before coming home 11th of 12 behind Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn that day, he was stepped up to a mile and a half at Newmarket before strolling home close to seven lengths clear of his field with any amount left in the tank to call upon if anything had emerged from the pack to challenge.

He does have to give 6lb to the interesting Mimikyu here hence his forecast price of odds-against, but if he improves at all for that run (and I think he will), then there is no reason why he cannot go in again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Time Lock 1.45pm Haydock 4/6 Bet365