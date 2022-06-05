Weekend Surprise – On A Tuesday

On a particularly tricky day, the best bet I can find at Salisbury appears to be the Clive Cox trained Friday Already in the opener at 1.45pm. A once raced son of Dragon Pulse, he is a lively sort, unshipping jockey Liam Keniry in the parade ring before the race and pulling too hard for his own good during, he did remarkably well in the circumstances to come home a one-paced second over the five furlongs that day, and with nominal improvement and an added furlong here, he could prove too strong for the likes of Zabbie who may prove to be his biggest rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Friday Already 1.45pm Salisbury 100/30 most bookmakers