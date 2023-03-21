Added 8lb Is No Barrier To Success

David Pipe has a real money-spinner on his hands in the shape of Barrier Peak, the winner of his last four starts since being stepped up in trip, and possibly having his last run in a Class Five event before being pushed up in to better company.

As he rarely if ever does more than he has to he is difficult for the handicapper to get a true handle on, cruising to the front at Uttoxeter last month before only winning by a length, but Fergus Gillard knows him inside out these days, and if he can produce him last minute once again here, then an added 8lb from the handicapper may well be shrugged off in comfort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Barrier Peak 3.45pm Chepstow 2/1 most bookmakers