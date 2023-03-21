Put The Cart Before The Horse

Ludlow looks the meeting of choice for me this Thursday afternoon where I will be opening the wallet for a punt on Cartonne in the 3.00pm because I am hopeful he has even more to offer.

Unbeaten over fences after a couple of wins at Musselburgh, he was value for far more than the official margin after winning eased down over this sort of trip on the first of the month, and an added 6lb from the handicapper may not be anywhere near to enough to stop the six-year-old from landing his hat-trick today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cartonne 3.00pm Ludlow 9/4 Bet365