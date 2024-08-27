Alice, Alice, Who The F Is Alice?

I would love to tell you all about the high-class racing we have on offer this afternoon but I can’t, it is pretty mundane stuff and I have been scraping the barrel in the hunt for a winner or two for us all this Wednesday.

The fact that my first suggestion runs in a Class Six Conditions race at Catterick tells you something, but at these weights surely Alice’s Impact is the one to beat?

Officially rated 50 (the highest allowed in such races), they all race off level weights here BUT as a three-year-old filly she gets 5lb from her elders, making her the best in at the weights, and more importantly, she arrives in good form.

A winner at Beverley in July, albeit by a nose, she has finished second in two Class Six handicaps since, beaten three and a quarter lengths at Carlisle and a length at Beverley over half a furlong further when caught close home, and with trip and conditions in her favour, today could be her day once more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alice’s Impact 3.15pm Catterick 3/1 William Hill