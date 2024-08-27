One Ride One Winner?

I always find it interesting when a top jockey travels to a meeting for one ride and that is thew case this evening when William Buick heads to the Kempton all-weather meeting for Masubi in the opener at 6.00pm – after which he can head off for a cup of tea and a (very small) slice of cake and put his feet up.

Charlie Appleby unsurprisingly trains the son of Too Darn Hot who is making his racecourse bow over a mile, and on breeding he should have no trouble at all staying the trip – and further next season.

His stable are in good form and there appears to be very chance that he can make a winning debut – fingers crossed he does exactly that and lands our bets in the process.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Masubi 6.00pm Kempton 13/8 all bookmakers