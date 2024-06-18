ALL 40 NATION PAIRINGS CONFIRMED FOR 2024 BETVICTOR WORLD CUP OF DARTS

All 40 nations competing in the 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts have confirmed their pairings ahead of the annual global festival of darts later this month.

Top seeds and four-time champions England will be represented by World Champion Luke Humphries – making his World Cup debut – and world number three Michael Smith.

Welsh duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will be number two seeds as they return to defend the title they won for a second time in 2023.

Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert will line up for four-time winners and third seeds Netherlands, while Peter Wright and Gary Anderson will fly the flag for two-time champions and fourth seeds Scotland.

Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock will continue their partnership which saw them claim glory for Australia in 2022, while former runners-up Belgium, Republic of Ireland and Austria are also among the teams seeded 5-16.

With all pairings now confirmed, the draw for the Group Stage will be made on Wednesday June 19.

The revamped format successfully introduced last year will return in 2024, with group and knockout stages of all Doubles matches across four days of action.

The top four ranked nations, based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players, will be seeded and will enter at the second round stage.

The remaining 36 teams will be split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round – including 12 seeded nations – from which each group winner will progress.

The second round, featuring the last 16 nations, will be split across two sessions on Saturday June 29 before the quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, with the tournament culminating in the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening – with the eventual champions to earn a combined £80,000 in prize money.

2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Competing Nations & Pairings

Seeds 1-4 – Through to Round Two

(1) England – Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

(2) Wales – Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

(3) Netherlands – Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

(4) Scotland – Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Seeds 5-16 – Seeded for Group Stage

(5) Belgium – Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

(6) Northern Ireland – Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

(7) Germany – Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

(8) Australia – Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

(9) Republic of Ireland – William O’Connor, Keane Barry

(10) Austria – Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

(11) Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

(12) Czechia – Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

(13) Croatia – Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac

(14) France – Jacques Labre, Thibault Tricole

(15) Sweden – Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

(16) USA – Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

Non-Seeded Nations

Bahrain – Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

Canada – Matt Campbell, David Cameron

China – Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Chinese Taipei – Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

Denmark – Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

Finland – Marko Kantele, Teemu Harju

Gibraltar – Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Guyana – Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong – Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Hungary – Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major

Iceland – Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Gudmundsson

Italy – Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan – Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Latvia – Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia – Siik Hwang Wong, Mohamad Nasir

New Zealand – Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Norway – Cor Dekker, Hakon Bjorge Helling

Philippines – Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Portugal – Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

Singapore – Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa – Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

Spain – Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

Switzerland – Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stockli

Schedule of Play

Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Opening Matches

Friday June 28

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches

Saturday June 29

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Group Stage – Best of seven legs

Second Round – Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Final – Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format.

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners – £80,000

Runners-Up – £50,000

Semi-Final Losers – £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000

Last 16 Losers – £9,000

Second in Group – £5,000

Third in Group – £4,000

Total – £450,000

Photo credit Jonas Hunold/PDC