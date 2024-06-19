The Decline of Sports Betting in the UK

Britain has a lengthy and well-defined gambling and betting culture that extends all the way back to the 1500s. As centuries passed, bookmakers and betting establishments became pervasive, football pools started popping up, and all sorts of Acts were being created to regulate gambling activities.

Officially, the betting industry was legalised in the early 1960s through the high street betting shops – a place to bet legally and meet other avid gamblers. At the peak of brick-and-mortar betting, there were around 16,000 high street betting shops around the entire United Kingdom. But with the rise of online gambling, these bookmakers have begun to close up shop.

Once the internet became widely used, the UK quickly worked to set up legislation to regulate online gambling platforms. The Gambling Act of 2005 especially helped to transform and legitimise the market and allow it to grow. Over the past few years, we’ve seen a flourishing sports betting scene characterised by dynamic advertisements, user-friendly apps, and vast market coverage.

However, although the UK was once globally famous for being the prime market for online and in-person sports betting, it’s now facing challenges from all directions that are leading to a distinct decline. While the other sports betting markets of the world, like Canada’s, the United States’, and China’s, are thriving on an upward trend, the climate in the UK is a little different today.

What Was the Modern Sports Betting Heyday Like?

The UK is undoubtedly an incredible sporting nation. There’s rugby, cricket, tennis, football, and a variety of other international sports that they compete in on a professional level. This fantastic range of sports makes it easy to see why the sports betting industry thrived, and the fact that betting was made so accessible to people of all income levels truly catapulted its popularity. The online sports betting industry made these activities even more convenient, as you could now wager from wherever you were whenever a game was scheduled.

Betting soon became deeply intertwined with sports culture, adding a layer of immersion to each match or game. People were now more invested in their favourite sports, with money on the line for game outcomes, player props, and other statistics. And it wasn’t just the public getting involved – major leagues, government bodies, and other sports-related organisations were embracing sports betting culture – and the revenue that came from it. Billboard ads bore betting brands on them, TV commercials for betting apps were plastered at every break, sports kits featured emblazoned logos, and the industry was generating billions of pounds.

It’s Not All Positive in the Sports Betting World

While the industry seems straightforward and prosperous, there is an underlying darkness to it that people began to catch wind of. The first indication of the decline of sports betting in the country was when bet365 announced in January 2023 that their profits were down 88% over the last financial year. When the biggest online operator in the UK was facing hardship, it was pretty obvious that the system wasn’t working so well anymore.

Let’s make it clear that sports betting isn’t completely dying out anytime soon in the UK. The sheer number of operators, the enthusiasm surrounding betting, and the many promotions offered where no deposit is given after registration keep the wheels in motion. It’s just that the hype has died down, and there’s been a desire to reevaluate how it’s impacting society.

In the beginning, sports betting was looked at by many as a more positive activity. The reforms initiated by Tony Blair completely changed the state’s attitude to gambling in general. So, for a while, betting was given a green light in society. Stances started to change after the industry became much too in-your-face and overwhelming with sponsorships and advertisements. You couldn’t go a day without being confronted with an ad encouraging you to sign up for a new platform and deposit some cash. There were VIP schemes to encourage continuous gambling, email marketing campaigns that boasted free spins and bonuses, and the emergence of problem gambling as a concerning issue.

Problem gambling isn’t a new phenomenon, but the huge push from online gambling operators and the sheer accessibility has amplified that possibility tenfold. Rather than have to travel to a brick-and-mortar location and enjoy a temporary experience, people can now take out their phones and, with a few taps, make one, five, or ten bets or put together their own parlay. There have also been controversies surrounding the amount of political support from members of parliament – mainly because it earns them a tidy sum in return.

Other than the government support, there’s also the partnership with the EPL and EFL to back them up. Only recently did they decide to place a ban on front-of-shirt betting sponsorships that willbe implemented in 2026. The problem is that some committee members don’t think this is good enough, as front-of-shirt sponsors only account for a mere 7% of visible ads during matches. Meanwhile, pitch-side displays – the most visible form of ads – would remain. Go figure.

What Does the Future Look Like?

Sports wagering has been around for aeons, but the ad revenue from bookmakers and online betting has taken it all to the next level. A lot of the decline recently can be attributed to regulatory scrutiny, where society and regulatory bodies are realising that there may need to be more of a balance when it comes to promoting gambling and protecting the public.

People will continue to enjoy sports betting because they love sports – simple as that. But in the future, we could see further normalisation of the pastime without the sensationalism attached to it.