All Aboard The Balding Express At Lingfield

I am all in on trainer Andrew Balding this Wednesday with my first suggestion the promising once-raced Alacrity in the 1.00pm at Lingfield. A daughter of Study Of Man bred by her owner, she caught the eye at Redcar in late September when running as green as can be and dropping back though the field, stumbling just after the two furlong pole, and finally running in with relish to come home third that day, and going into every notebook.

She seems sure to go on from that as the stable’s newcomers invariably do, and with an added furlong to travel in Surrey, she can go well under P J McDonald who heads south for a change.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alacrity 1.00pm Lingfield 14/1 Bet365