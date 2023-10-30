All Weather Double Act For An In-Form Stable?

From the 1.00pm at Lingfield this afternoon to the 5.45pm at Kempton this evening when the Andrew Balding stable are at it again, this time with Topanga.

It is no secret that the yard often leave a little to work with, in which case the daughter of top sire Siyouni did remarkably well to be beaten a head here over seven furlongs last month despite racing too wide at a crucial stage, and as the front two were three lengths clear of the third, the form may be better than it looks at first glance.

Sure to have learned plenty from that experience, she is dropped in class and upped in trip this evening and there will be sone long faces, mine included, if she fails to win before heading off to bigger and better contests next season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Topanga 5.45pm Kempton Evens William Hill