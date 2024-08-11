All Roads Lead South

Today we are left with three cards on the Flat, with one of those on the all-weather, so it makes good sense to me to start with the 2.25pm at Ayr where my money will be on Lucinda Russell’s once-raced South Road.

Although better known for their exploits at the National Hunt game, the stable seem to be turning their hand more and more to the Flat and the daughter of Kodiac may give them another winner for the season and their first two-year-old success.

Fourth over six furlongs at Pontefract after a slow start before running on when the race was all but over, she will have learned a lot from that, and with a seventh furlong here, all looks good for a bold effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win South Road 2.25pm Ayr 6/1 Bet365