His Opponents May Have A Mountain To Climb

It was amusing/confusing for me to see Silvestre De Sousa riding for owner D De Souza on board Amy Murphy’s unraced Kaytwo in the Kempton novice at 3.55pm but word from Newmarket has it that the Kodiac gelding can go a bit and is not without a chance despite his lack of racecourse experience.

Trading around the 10/1 mark as I write (up to date price below), he is a first foal but related to winners in Listed and Group Three class, and with his sire’s progeny having an excellent strike rate on the all-weather and over the seven furlongs, there is every chance he can live up to his reputation and run into the top three here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kaytwo 3.55pm Kempton 15/2 Bet365