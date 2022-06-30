All Things Being Equal…

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
18
Its Saturday and once again the better races have disappointing turnout (numerically) but they are still there to be won and I will start off with the Coral Charge (or should that be cavalry charge) over the five furlongs at 1.50pm which has bucked the trend with an impressive eight runners, though I will not fall over should we see a late non-runner – and just the two places.

Either way I will be siding with the Charlie Hills trained Equilateral who is (for me) the clear value all at 5/1 or bigger. He was (and hopefully is) a quality act, winning last season at Meydan (twice) and although fifth on his return at Group One level, he was less than six lengths off the winner, and a length off the runner-up.

I would be surprised if he doesn’t come on for his first race in over a year, and dropped in class this afternoon he has an excellent chance at a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Equilateral 1.50pm Sandown 11/2 all bookmakers

