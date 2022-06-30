Check This Out!

Sadly for connections it does look as if Checkandchallenge isn’t quite as good as they once hoped, but he drops in to handicap company this afternoon after losing his unbeaten record in the Newmarket 2000 Guineas and ought to find this considerably easier to cope with.

Prior to his classic defeat he had won both races at Wolverhampton and Newcastle (the second race in Listed company), and although I accept he has plenty of weight here, he gets 9lb from his elders as a three-year-old, and should prove difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Checkandchallenge 2.25pm Sandown 5/1 all bookmakers