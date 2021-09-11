All Things Point To A Winner

I admit I did a double take when I saw the prices ahead of the 6.25pm at Haydock on Sunday evening, and I am delighted to see that Liberation Point is available at an each way price which s exactly the way I will play the race.

The four-year-old was having his first start for Mick Appleby when winning at Ripon over a mile, scoring by a length on his first start since October 2020. Good as his trainer is, it seems fair to think he will improve a little for that effort, and a mark of 82 looks fair enough for his handicap debut.

Upped to a mile and a quarter here, he weas running on well at the death suggesting he may do even better over this trip, and with the runner-up last time a William Haggas odds-on shot, the form may be a little better than it looks at first glance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Liberation Point 6.25pm Haydock 6/1 Bet365, Bet Victor