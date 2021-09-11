All Roads Lead To Thunder

It seems reasonable to say that the decision to step Thunderoad up to a mile and a quarter quickly paid dividends when Tony Carroll’s five-year-old ran way over course and distance last month for an easy two and three-quarter length success in a slightly lesser contest.

He has been put up 6lb for that success and is upped in class by connections sensibly send him for this apprentice event where he gets in off bottom weight less jockey Emma Taff’s seven pound claim, and if he is as “point and shoot” as I hope he is, I am thinking we may well have picked the winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thunderoad 3.15pm Brighton 5/2 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and others