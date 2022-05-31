All’s Well That Ends Well At Redcar

Connections may well feel that an added 4lb for being beaten at Kempton is harsh treatment by the handicapper, but I am still sweet enough on the each-way chances of Stay Well in the 4.45pm at Redcar where the drop back to a mile and a quarter may bring the necessary improvement.

Backed in to favouritism on his return form a gelding operation and his first start in six months, he cruised up to hit the front under James Doyle before being mugged by a head close home with the third two and a half lengths back giving the form a more solid look about it.

Likely to strip fitter for the race, and sent up from East Ilsley by a trainer in great form in Hughie Morrison, there is a lot to like about his chances with a place the minimum I expect this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stay Well 4.45pm Redcar 6/1 most bookmakers