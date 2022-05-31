Kelleway Runner Central To My Bets

We are now well and truly on the run in to the Epsom Derby and Oaks this coming weekend but until then we will settle for Leicester for starters when I am hoping the forecast price about Gay Kelleway’s Central City is accurate.

An easy winner last time out over further when cruising home by four lengths, he runs today under a 4lb penalty and is due to go up further than that for future engagements.

More importantly, this is an apprentice jockeys race and he is reunited with Bradley Furniss here, who rode him to victory at Chelmsford, and can claim 8lb today (as opposed to 7lb last time out), though it is his familiarity with the horse that I see as the most positive thing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Central City 1.00pm Leicester 5/4 Bet365