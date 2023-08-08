Al’s Yer Man At Brighton

The dreaded word soft still appears in most going descriptions up and down the Country and that can be an issue when we are trying to second guess a horse’s ability to take to the surface. For that reason I have started off at Brighton who dry out quicker than most, and where I will have a punt on Marcus Tregoning’s Al Azhar in the 4.00pm.

He was well backed last time out at Wolverhampton on the all-weather and duly landed the bets with a comfortable two and a quarter length success over a couple of furlongs further, but he was ridden from off the pace that day and only got up as late as he did because he was denied a clear run earlier. An added 3lb from the handicapper seems more than fair, and if he can transfer that form to the turf and Dougie Costello can get him motoring earlier in the race, he may well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Azhar 4.00pm Brighton 7/2 William Hill