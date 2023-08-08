Defy The Bookmakers

Charlie Appleby’s State Of Desire may go off favourite for the 6.45pm at Sandown tonight but his strike rate in the last two weeks isn’t as high as it was earlier in the season, and I have been hearing positive things about the unraced Defiance.

A 190,000 Guineas son of Camelot related to plenty of middle distance winners, he makes his debut over the mile tonight suggesting speed is not his forte, and with his recent gallops in Newmarket apparently catching the eye, he could go well at a decent price with a place good enough to make us a healthy profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Defiance 6.45pm Sandown 6/1 Bet365