Al’s Yer Pal At Newcastle

Punchestown were my go-to meeting this Sunday but their races are either ultra-competitive or with heavily odds-on favourites, so I have little choice but to head elsewhere.

Add in abandoned meetings and it’s not good for us punters at present, but assuming Newcastle’s all-weather meeting survives, I am happy to start there with the once raced Al Muzn.

Roger Varian’s son of Oasis Dream caught my eye on his only run to date when chased along from the off and running in snatches at Lingfield before the penny finally dropped and he flew home to be beaten less than four lengths at the line. He will need to improve on the bare form of that run to take this but looked the sort to learn plenty from the experience and I suspect he will go mighty close today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Al Muzn 1.08pm Newcastle 7/2 Bet365