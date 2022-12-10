Mullins Horse Can Give His Rivals A Bloody Nose

With British racing under threat of frost my next bets runs in Ireland though at Cork not Punchestown to give you all something just a little different. Willie Mullins runs French import Blood Destiny in the maiden hurdle at 12.15pm, with the excellent Sean O’Keeffe getting the ride.

A three and a half-length second on his only start at Auteuil, the third won a Listed race at the same track in September and the fourth was beaten a short next over fences in a Grade Two event suggesting the form has plenty of substance to it. His fitness is the unknown quantity after over eight months off but he looks an above average recruit and this should be within his abilities and then some.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blood Destiny 12.15pm Cork 5/6 888sport.com