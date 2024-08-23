Always Look On The Bright Side

As regular readers will know, I am a huge fan of Mick Appleby, an all round nice guy as well as an excellent trainer given the ammunition to fire at the bigger targets.

He ended Goodwood as leading trainer and won the Molecomb with Big Mojo, with stable companion Mr Lightside just a length away in third, despite being taken off a true line late on by the winner.

He may have got second that day with a straighter path in which case this Listed event may be his to lose, and having won at Redcar and Nottingham we know he has the will to get to the front when the opportunity arises. Rossa Ryan keeps the ride which is a positive as he knows the horse, and if they get the run of the race, a third victory may be on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mr Lightside 4.45pm York 5/2 most bookmakers