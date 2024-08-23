Audience Deserves To Be Watched

With Kinross highly unlikely to get the give in the ground he seems to need to give his best these days, the City Of York Stakes may well be at the mercy of Audience for the Gosdens and jockey Rab Havlin.

He hasn’t been the most reliable of sorts in past years but has won two of his three starts this season, first time out at Newbury in the Group One Lockinge, and last time at Goodwood in the Group Two Lennox Stakes where he powered clear to win by four lengths despite being heavily eased close home.

If he arrives at that level this afternoon then he should prove very hard to beat, and with four of his five career wins over the seven furlongs he faces here, and one on Good to Firm going (at Leicester), he ticks an awful lot of boxes ahead of today’s assignment.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Audience 3.00pm York 5/4 all bookmakers