AM Can Win At 2.30PM

I love the Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs with the results being kind to me over the years (famous last words), and I am hoping 2022 will not break the mould and Aidan O’Brien can strike for the third year in a row with the once raced Alfred Munnings, who looked a really classy individual when quickening up nicely to score at Leopardstown in May, winning by close to five-lengths despite looking as if he would learn plenty from the race.

Although it is early days for ludicrous predictions, he has classic entries written all over him, and if that is the case he will need to win this before heading to the Autumn Group Ones that invariably decide the name of the top two-year-old each season.

As for the rest, the Gosdens are mob-handed and I wonder if One World could go close at a price – another unbeaten runner and with the booking of Colin Keane to ride catching my eye.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alfred Munnings 2.30pm Royal Ascot 5/4 Paddy Power and Betfair