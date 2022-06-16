Handle The Truth

Once again the genius race planners follow a seven furlong race with – a seven furlong race, this time for three-year-olds, and won by Creative Force for Charlie Appleby last year.

This year he has early favourite Noble Truth entered, with William Buick in the saddle, and he impressed with a six-length victory last time out in Listed company at Newmarket over this trip. Gelded since then he will clearly be difficult to beat despite the rise in class, but there are other decent horses worthy of each way consideration.

Samburu has done nothing wrong winning three out of three and with cheekpieces added he could show some improvement, but I narrowly prefer Monaadah for the forecast, though all in all I may yet settle for the straight win bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Noble Truth 3.05pm Royal Ascot 4/1 most bookmakers