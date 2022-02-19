Amir Khan MOST POPULAR PICK with punters ahead of Brook bout

AMIR KHAN WILL HEAD to the AO Arena, Manchester, as the most popular pick with punters to beat Kell Brook.

Despite being 5/4 outsider in the betting, the bookies can reveal Khan has been the subject of 41.1% of all bets placed on the fight’s winner to date, while Brook has been the subject of just 33.7% of all bets so far.

That means over ONE IN FIVE punters (21.2%) currently think the pair will draw and force a rematch.

One bookmaker told The Daily Sport : “Amir Khan may be up against it as far as the odds are concerned tonight, but punters are seemingly convinced the value lies with him coming out on top in Manchester.”

Latest Betting% of bets placed on fight winner

Amir Khan – 41.1% Kell Brook – 33.7% Draw – 21.2%

Fight Winner

Kell Brook – 8/11 Amir Khan – 5/4 Draw – 18/1