Flames To Warm Us Up At Newcastle

Well, the weather continues to decimate sport around the Country and we have already lost two meetings this afternoon from Chelmsford and Lingfield, leaving is precious little to work with.

Newcastle on the all-weather seem as good a starting point as any, and jockey bookings suggest Flaming Dawn is the more fancied of the James Tate pair in the 7.30pm.

The winner of his only race over the five furlongs he faces here, he ran on well despite a tardy start that day and if he can break smartly on this occasion, he may prove to be a pretty useful sprinter

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flaming Dawn 7.30pm Newcastle 5/2 Bet365