An Ally To Keep On Your Side

I might just be in a forgiving mood today, only time will tell on that one, but both my suggestions this Tuesday are horses I am willing to give a second chance! Starting at Chepstow, the money was down in large quantities for the Sam Thomas trained Steel Ally when he was sent off favourite at Ffos Las last month.

That was on the back of an excellent second at the same track on his first start over hurdles, but sadly he hadn’t read the script and was pulled up after two out having raced far too freely throughout. He is clearly a lot better than that and if Sam Twiston-Davies can get him to settle on this occasion, he should give us a huge run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Steel Ally 12.55pm Chepstow 13/8 all bookmakers