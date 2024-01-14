Canty Can At Plumpton

Canty Bay needs to be pronounced very carefully, but Emma Lavelle’s seven-year-old is another who deserves a chance to put things right after he fell last time out at Wincanton when going well enough in second place, though he would not have beaten the winner regardless.

His previous win at Taunton by 10 lengths caught the eye, and he will be unlucky to run into one as good as Lord Of Thunder this afternoon, though we do have to assume that crashing fall doesn’t leave any lasting effects on him mentally ahead of his return, though I get the feeling the better going here will be very much in his favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Canty Bay 1.15pm Plumpton 2/1 888sport.com