An Early Start May Work Wonders

With so many small field to deal with in the UK I have been forced to look further afield this weekend and if Beauty Live can get away smartly in the seven furlong handicap ay 9.10am Saturday morning he may prove difficult to catch.

An easy winner here last time out over C&D he has been stepped up in grade and won’t find this quite as easy, but bottom weight may yet balance out that minor issue, and if he gets a good run he should hit the places under the excellent Matthew Poon, for top trainer Frankie Lor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beauty Live 9.10am Sha Tin (Hong Kong) 9/4 Bet365