Cider With Rosy At Newbury

Sadly I rather doubt the winner of the closing bumper at Newbury will shake up the Cheltenham markets, but at the prices I do feel that the Milton Harris trained Rosy Redrum could give us a good run at a double figure price.

Her only race so far was a winning one at Wincanton when she travelled well throughput before being produced as needed to win with plenty up her sleeve. The form of that run is questionable at this stage but she could do no more than beat whatever was put in front of her, and as a four-year-old and a filly she gets 7lb or more from all her rivals, which will hopefully make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rosy Redrum 4.45pm Newbury 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair