An El Of A Bet At Kempton

Condor Pas will be well supported off-course ahead of his debut in the 6.30pm at Kempton tonight and is reportedly pretty smart, but I am willing to go with the Charlie Appleby trained El Cordobes here, despite coming unstuck on one of his horses over the weekend.

A once raced son of the legendary Frankel, he was well-backed here on his one start in early December when sent off the 7/4 favourite, but no-one told the horse who came home sixth of 11 after weakening close home.

Chased up by William Buick to hold a position that effort may have been one of the reasons he ran out of steam late on, but he has to be better than that (he cost 2,000,000 Guineas as a yearling!), and I am certainly happy enough to give him another chance, this time with James Doyle in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win El Cordobes 6.30pm Kempton 11/10 Bet365