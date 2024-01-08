Out For Curry At Doncaster

With the weather taking another turn, I will try to find one over jumps in the hopes they survive – and one on the all-weather where we (theoretically) have a better chance, assuming the snow doesn’t get any worse. Nicky Henderson sends The Happy Chapati north to Doncaster for his debut in the bumper that closes the card at 3.35pm and he is, at the very least, one to keep an eye on in the long-term.

A half-brother to the top-class The New One, he has been showing up well at home by all accounts and is reported to be pretty sharp ahead of his first run, and although bound to improve for the experience, he may yet come home in front despite a large and competitive field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Happy Chapati 3.35pm Doncaster 7/2 all bookmakers