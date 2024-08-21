…And All That Jazz

Three-year-olds have dominated the Galtres Stakes in recent years with nine of the last 10 winners, and if that stat continues we can put a line through seven of the 11 currently declared.

Sea Just In Time is probably a worthy favourite after two wins from her three starts but I am going to take a risk on a potential improver instead.

The James Owen trained Noisy Jazz was very easy to back on her debut over a mile at Newmarket when sent off a 25/1 chance, suggesting to me there would be improvement to come, but no-one told the daughter of Ulysses who ran them down to win by five lengths.

As a half-sister to Big Orange, who won over trips from 10 to 20 furlongs and others who won over a mile and a half, she ought to come into her own upped to this sort of distance and if that is the case, the 12/1 or so on offer looks just too tempting with a rejuvenated Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Noisy Jazz 4.10pm York 12/1 most bookmakers