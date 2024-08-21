Unbeaten Filly Can Keep The Run Going

It will come as no huge surprise that I am sticking with York this afternoon as that is where the best racing is – horses and jockeys – and the best prize money.

Now we have already seen some very good two-year-olds this season, and not all of them are in the hands of Aidan O’Brien or Charlie Appleby either, with Karl Burke up there punching with the best of them thanks to the likes of Leovanni who I have backed on both winning runs so far.

Whether she gets the sixth furlong or not might be why her price is as big as it is as she has already shown a high cruising speed, but if she does, then the 1.50pm this afternoon is hers to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Leovanni 1.50pm York 9/4 William Hill and Unibet