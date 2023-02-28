Annie Gunning For Victory

It really has been very poor racing for some time now which leaves us with odds-on shots (many of whom are getting beaten) or riskier bets, but Cheltenham is not that far away when I am convinced we will find plenty of winners. I am also wary of jockeys worrying about picking up a late ban, so my stakes will be reduced accordingly – I suggest you do the same!

Anyway, they race at Taunton this afternoon and I will be having something on the Paul Nicholls trained Annie K in the bumper that ends the card – though nothing life-changing. A rare runner in these races for the trainer, she is a six-year-old daughter of Valirann who cost £170,000 after winning a point-to-point at Turtulla in Ireland by an easy nine lengths, and if she has the speed for this trip (always the big question), then she should go close.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Annie K 4.35pm Taunton 5/4 Bet365