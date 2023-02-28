My Ludlow Hero

I have no idea what sort of price we will get for Hidden Heroics ahead of the 3.00pm at Ludlow, but I do know he is in the form of his life with wins at Exeter and Cheltenham since being switched to fences.

He will have to carry top-weight this afternoon, and has been put up 8lb by the handicapper for a 45 length win in a three horse race last time out, but he did that in a canter and there is a school of thought that eight pounds could be seen as pretty generous.

The Skeltons remain in among the winners lately which is another positive, and if can get an untroubled lead here as hoped then he may well come home alone once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hidden Heroics 3.00pm Ludlow 11/8 Bet365