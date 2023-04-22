Appleby Filly Can Make A Point

Windsor will be my track of choice first up this afternoon where I am hoping to see a winning effort from Charlie Appleby’s Sunset Point, a winner on her last start as a juvenile at Lingfield, and bred to be better as a three-year-old being a daughter of Dubawi out of a Shamardal mare.

I won’t be going in too heavily as a few of the stable’s horses have let me down lately, and she doesn’t hold any fancy entries either, but it will be a surprise to the yard if she isn’t up to taking a Class Four handicap off a lowly mark of 76.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sunset Point 3.10pm Windsor 11/10 most bookmakers