Out Of This World Option At Kempton

Kempton put on a fabulous afternoon/evening card well worth getting to if you can, and where I expect a good and hopefully winning run from Dan Skelton’s In This World in the 6.25pm.

A winner on the Flat in France he won his first start over hurdles at Warwick by six lengths before disappointing when a distant third at Stratford last time out. He looked a bit one paced that day hence the step up in trip this afternoon, and with the quicker ground seemingly in his favour, he won’t be far away with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way In This World 6.25pm Kempton 5/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor