Appleby Filly Should be Tuned Up

James Doyle may be leaving the Godolphin operation for pastures new, but he will want to go out with a bang, and he has some good opportunities at Wolverhampton this evening. Nature Watch is an interesting newcomer in the 6.15pm as a son of Curlin, but you have wonder why he hasn’t seen a racecourse yet at the age of three, and I prefer the chances of Dubai Melody in the 6.45pm.

The homebred daughter of Masar showed plenty of promise on her one start to date when second at Newmarket after running on at the one pace on heavy ground earlier this month, but she ought to be better suited by both the mile plus here and the all-weather surface she encounters for the first time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dubai Melody 6.45pm Wolverhampton 7/4 Bet365