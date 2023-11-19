Drink To The Henderson Filly

Not an easy day by any means, but it has not escaped my notice that at the time of writing, Nico de Boinville heads to Hereford for the one ride on Nicky Henderson’s Aston Martini, and I am hoping that is a bit of a hint about his chances.

The daughter of Getaway out of a Kay Tara mare is impeccably bred for the winter game and started her career in impeccable fashion when winning her bumper at Southwell by an easy five lengths, though it as to be said that the form isn’t exactly working out, and she will need to take another step forward here.

There is good reason to think she will do better over hurdles and over the added three furlongs she faces here and if that is correct, she won’t be far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aston Martini 2.05pm Hereford 10/11 Bet365