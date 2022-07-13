Appleby Newcomer Could Be Well Above Average

Newbury put on what I expect to be a very informative card with the maidens and novice events overflowing with potential – and the other races notably short of runners. The 1.00pm over seven furlongs kicks off the card and although I expect a big run at a price from the Owen Burrows trained Tarjeeh, word has it in Newmarket that the Charlie Appleby trained Lenorman may well be one of their better juveniles at this stage. A 600,000 Guineas son of Dubawi and a full brother to Group One winner Best of Days, William Buick rides as you would expect and although this does look like a very competitive field, connections will be bitterly disappointed if he doesn’t hit the places at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lenorman 1.00pm Newbury 4/1 all bookmakers