The Full Monty At Worcester Tonight

The fact that I had to search for a race with enough runners to look for an each way option tells its own story, but the betting for the 7.25pm at Worcester may offer up a sensible opportunity.

If Al Zaraqaan can recapture his better flat form over hurdles he wins this, but he hasn’t been at his best lately and there is no guarantee that he will take to the winter game even on this quicker than normal ground. Next in the betting we have Alan King’s No Recollection but at the forecast prices he isn’t an each way alternative, so I am weighing in with Montaqem, an unlucky third over C&D last time out, and only beaten three lengths at the line.

He would not live with Archie Watson’s likely favourite on the flat but there are hurdles here and at least he has proved he has the ability to jump, and a liking for the track as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Montaqem 7.25pm Worcester 7/1 most bookmakers