Appleby Newcomer Set A Sensible Target

A fairly rare ride for Charlie Appleby tonight for Hayley Turner but an interesting one with Godolphin’s well-bred Moonfire all set to make her debut in the Wolverhampton maiden at 6.30pm tonight.

A daughter of Blue Point out of Sand Vixen, that makes her related to plenty of winners with Group One winner Dream Castle perhaps the best of them.

She hasn’t been setting the world alight on the Newmarket gallops just yet and will hopefully make up into a better three-year-old, but she won’t need to be a world beater to make a winning debut in this field, with Havana Ball her most obvious rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moonfire 6.30pm Wolverhampton 5/4 Bet365