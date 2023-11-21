Tri Looking For Wins At All Three Codes

Some of the top-class stables line-up contenders for the novice chase from Wincanton due off at 12.55pm with Paul Nicholls, Joe Tizzard, Kieran Burke and Alan King all represented.

It is the last named who I hope will walk away with the trophy as he sends Tritonic for his first ever start over the larger obstacles.

Already a winner on the Flat three times and over hurdles on three other occasions, he is looking to land the full set at the tender age of six, and if he takes to the fences he is the class act here and may have too much speed for all of these opponents.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tritonic 12.55pm Wincanton 5/2 Bet365