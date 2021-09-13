Appleby Stable To Fire In Another Winner

Our record with unraced two-year-olds has been surprisingly good so far this season, and although that statement could yet be the kiss of death, I am hearing good things about Nations Pride ahead of the 1.40pm at Yarmouth this afternoon.

An unraced son of Teofilo out of an Oasis Dream mare, he isn’t seen as one of their top juveniles just yet and does not hold any fancy entries, but he is working well enough with previous winners to suggest he can hold his own in this company, and should go close at the very least with William Buick in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nations Pride 1.40pm Yarmouth 5/2 SkyBet, William Hill, Bet Victor and others.