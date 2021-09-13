Sir To Lord It For Knight

Sussex trainer William Knight does well with his small string, and it looks as though he will finally get a win for the season out of the consistent Sir Busker here, as he is dropped in to Listed class after some good efforts against far better opposition.

His last success was back in June 2020 when he took the Silver Royal Hunt Cup over the mile at Royal Ascot but he has had 12 losing races since though he rarely runs a bad race. Last time out he was a three and a half length fourth to Space Blues in the Group Two City Of York Stakes when running on late over the seven furlongs, which followed a length second to Megallan in the Group Three Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury, and he ought to find this considerably easier to cope with, though whether he still has the speed for the five furlongs, only time will tell.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Busker 3.30pm Sandown 7/2 SkyBet, Paddy Power and most bookmakers