Appropriately Named Winner For Epsom

Epsom may be home to the Derby each June, but they race there again this afternoon and there would be no more appropriate winner than Epsom Faithfull in the seven-furlong handicap due off at 5.00pm.

Owned by The Epsom Racegoers No.2, the four-year-old daughter of Coach House cost them £3,500 as a yearling but has repaid them with four wins and seven places so far and just under £28,000 in prize money with every chance of more this afternoon. Last time out she scored by a length and a half at Lingfield on the all-weather, and although she has an extra seven pounds to carry from the handicapper now, she bolted clear when given her head that day and may not have stopped winning yet.

Rhys Clutterbuck keeps the mount and is good value for his five-pound claim from the saddle, and if she wins today, you can be assured of a loud and raucous reception from her enthusiastic owners.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Epsom Faithfull 5.00pm Epsom 13/2 Paddy Power, Betfair and others.