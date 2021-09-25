O’Brien Maiden Could Be Worth A Shot

Over in Ireland at The Curragh we have an odds on shot in the maiden at 3.00pm and rightly so as Ruling drops from Group Two company, and if he is at his best he wins and should do so easily enough.

Having said that, I am less convinced about his price over a mile and a quarter when you consider they must have felt stamina was seen as his strong point hence his run in the mile and three-quarter Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, and on his first race back after being gelded, will he improve for the run?

I am possibly clutching at straws but the fact is his price provides an each way option for Tignanello at a price for trainer Aidan O’Brien, who is having a quiet spell by his lofty standards. A son of Galileo out of Americam grade winner Discreet Marq, he hasn’t ben seen in over a year after an uninspiring debut, but the fact he has been kept in training suggests he has ability, and he could go well at price in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tignenello 3.00pm The Curragh 6/1 Boyle Sports and Betfair